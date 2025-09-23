Henry Schein’s (HSIC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 259,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $20,631,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

