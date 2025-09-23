Bfsg LLC Sells 339 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

