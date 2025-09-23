GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

