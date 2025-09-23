Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 40,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.47 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.