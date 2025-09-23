Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $5.36 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20,400.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

