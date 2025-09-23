Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Position Lifted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

