Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SYK opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.05. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.