Farmers Trust Co. Sells 761 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.