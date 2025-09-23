PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

