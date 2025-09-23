Bfsg LLC Trims Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

