Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWM stock opened at $244.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $245.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

