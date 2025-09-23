Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys Shares of 418 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,227.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,211.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $521.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

