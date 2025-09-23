Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

LRN stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.73. 132,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,370. Stride has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.85.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 333.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stride by 78.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

