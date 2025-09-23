Farmers Trust Co. Acquires New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,318,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,140,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

