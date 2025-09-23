Bank of Stockton Purchases 123 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

