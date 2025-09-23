McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $303.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average is $306.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

