Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.10. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

