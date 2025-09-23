GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $350.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $305.37, with a volume of 320067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.02.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.
View Our Latest Analysis on GE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $323.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investors Flock to Uranium as Nuclear Renaissance Builds
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.