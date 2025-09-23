Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 7.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

