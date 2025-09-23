GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE WM opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

