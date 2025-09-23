Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EPR Properties $EPR

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after buying an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after buying an additional 128,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 378.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,587.95. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,950. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

