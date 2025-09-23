Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 6,670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

