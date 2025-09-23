Golden State Equity Partners Sells 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

IVE stock opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

