McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,468 Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 26.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ASB stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,533.64. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $354,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

