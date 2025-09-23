GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

