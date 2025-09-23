Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. $HIO

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

