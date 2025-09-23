Financial Analysis: Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Cyrela Brazil Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41% Cyrela Brazil Realty 19.65% 16.52% 7.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Cyrela Brazil Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 22.74 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty $1.48 billion 1.49 $305.72 million $0.80 7.19

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyrela Brazil Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

