Head-To-Head Analysis: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) versus Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Franklin Covey”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $558.51 million 6.33 $109.00 million $2.00 34.99 Franklin Covey $287.23 million 0.89 $23.40 million $0.79 25.59

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 18.35% 24.19% 13.51% Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exponent and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Exponent.

Summary

Exponent beats Franklin Covey on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

