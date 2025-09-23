GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Corporation $CSX

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 204,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,614,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

