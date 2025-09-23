Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.08, for a total transaction of $1,644,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,440.40. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $414.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.38. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. State of Wyoming bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 232,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
