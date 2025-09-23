Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

