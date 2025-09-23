GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:IR opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

