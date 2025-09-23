Argentarii LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Argentarii LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.5%

AMAT stock opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

