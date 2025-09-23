RISKGEORGE IN (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

RISKGEORGE IN (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 540.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

RISKGEORGE IN Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RISKGEORGE IN stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.02. RISKGEORGE IN has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Get RISKGEORGE IN alerts:

RISKGEORGE IN (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. RISKGEORGE IN had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 36.28%.

RISKGEORGE IN Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RISKGEORGE IN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISKGEORGE IN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.