129 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,457.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,564.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,244.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,030.69 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

