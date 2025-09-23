Revisor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.