Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.