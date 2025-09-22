ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $644.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.10. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

