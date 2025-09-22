Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Foster Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.