Foster Group Inc. Sells 27,741 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $14,478,000.

BATS DIHP opened at $30.45 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

