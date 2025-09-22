Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NKE opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.