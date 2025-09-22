Foster Group Inc. Increases Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $232.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $243.00 target price (down previously from $249.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.