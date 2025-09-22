Capital CS Group LLC Boosts Position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

