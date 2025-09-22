Foster Group Inc. Purchases 399,029 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,029 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $71,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,332,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

