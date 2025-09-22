Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,519,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 380,218 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 849.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.