MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 136,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

MY Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.0% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,742,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 542.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 518,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.