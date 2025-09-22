Foster Group Inc. Purchases 1,105 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $145.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

