Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

