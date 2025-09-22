iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Position Increased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1,851.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

