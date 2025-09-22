ABLE Financial Group LLC Acquires 923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

